Axe (AXE) Market Cap Reaches $305,422.39

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded up 20.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 30th. One Axe coin can now be purchased for $0.0581 or 0.00000119 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Axe has traded up 18.9% against the U.S. dollar. Axe has a total market capitalization of $305,422.39 and approximately $48,551.00 worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Axe alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $413.86 or 0.00848383 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000034 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded up 99% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 28.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded down 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Axe Profile

Axe (CRYPTO:AXE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. The official website for Axe is axerunners.com. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axe is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. Axe features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Buying and Selling Axe

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Axe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Axe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.