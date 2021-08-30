AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $35.10 Million

Analysts predict that AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) will post $35.10 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for AXT’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $35.00 million and the highest is $35.25 million. AXT posted sales of $25.47 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that AXT will report full-year sales of $134.82 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $133.10 million to $136.77 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $145.50 million, with estimates ranging from $145.50 million to $145.51 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for AXT.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. AXT had a return on equity of 5.28% and a net margin of 9.24%.

AXTI has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised AXT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AXT in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

NASDAQ AXTI opened at $9.33 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $396.59 million, a PE ratio of 37.32 and a beta of 2.24. AXT has a twelve month low of $4.79 and a twelve month high of $15.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.94.

In other AXT news, CEO Morris S. Young sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total value of $419,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Morris S. Young sold 28,439 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.65, for a total value of $274,436.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXTI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of AXT by 167.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 24,441 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AXT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $409,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in AXT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $526,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its stake in AXT by 134.9% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 4,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in AXT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $286,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.89% of the company’s stock.

AXT Company Profile

AXT, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and distribution of compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It also sells specialty material substrates and raw materials used to make substrates and other related products. The company was founded by Morris S. Young and Davis Zhang in December 1986 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

