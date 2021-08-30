B. Riley Boosts Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) Price Target to $82.00

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at B. Riley from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. B. Riley’s target price points to a potential upside of 39.24% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $54.00 target price (down previously from $63.00) on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

Shares of NYSE:HASI opened at $58.89 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 22.96 and a current ratio of 22.96. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a 1 year low of $37.07 and a 1 year high of $72.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.77.

In related news, EVP Nathaniel Rose sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.54, for a total transaction of $595,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Daniel K. Mcmahon sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.42, for a total value of $1,168,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 128,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,514,272.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 93,733 shares of company stock valued at $5,446,161. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 11,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC grew its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 13,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. grew its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 4,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.38% of the company’s stock.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a buildings or facilities energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

