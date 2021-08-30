Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNMDF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNMDF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 100,000 shares, an increase of 69.8% from the July 29th total of 58,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 250.0 days.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BNMDF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Banca Mediolanum in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.20 price target for the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Banca Mediolanum in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.20.

BNMDF stock opened at $10.01 on Monday. Banca Mediolanum has a 12 month low of $7.10 and a 12 month high of $10.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.89.

Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. provides various banking products and services in Italy. The company offers current accounts and mortgages and loans. It also provides debit, credit, and prepaid cards; savings and investment products, such as equities and bonds, as well as trading services; and insurance and pension products and services.

