Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNMDF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Aug 30th, 2021

Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNMDF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 100,000 shares, an increase of 69.8% from the July 29th total of 58,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 250.0 days.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BNMDF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Banca Mediolanum in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.20 price target for the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Banca Mediolanum in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.20.

BNMDF stock opened at $10.01 on Monday. Banca Mediolanum has a 12 month low of $7.10 and a 12 month high of $10.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.89.

Banca Mediolanum Company Profile

Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. provides various banking products and services in Italy. The company offers current accounts and mortgages and loans. It also provides debit, credit, and prepaid cards; savings and investment products, such as equities and bonds, as well as trading services; and insurance and pension products and services.

