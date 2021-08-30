Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Bought by Fagan Associates Inc.

Fagan Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 248,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 74,845 shares during the quarter. Bank of America comprises approximately 2.0% of Fagan Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Fagan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $9,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BAC. Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 156.7% in the 1st quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total transaction of $3,198,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 337,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,473,499.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

BAC stock traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $41.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,741,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,468,906. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $351.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.53. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $22.95 and a 52-week high of $43.49.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.77 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 30.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.50%.

BAC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $37.69 price objective on shares of Bank of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $40.50 to $43.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bank of America has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.06.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

