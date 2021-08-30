Bank of America Cuts Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Price Target to $94.00

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) had its price target cut by Bank of America from $95.00 to $94.00 in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on DLTR. UBS Group dropped their price target on Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Dollar Tree from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Dollar Tree from $103.00 to $97.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Dollar Tree from $131.00 to $117.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $111.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $90.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.75. Dollar Tree has a 1 year low of $84.41 and a 1 year high of $120.37.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.46 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 5.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Research analysts predict that Dollar Tree will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gregory M. Bridgeford acquired 5,100 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $99.02 per share, with a total value of $505,002.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 899 shares in the company, valued at $89,018.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Richard L. Mcneely sold 7,635 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.16, for a total value of $772,356.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,276.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 12.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,458,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,456,133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293,197 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,831,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,264,000 after acquiring an additional 76,862 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,507,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,007,000 after acquiring an additional 188,343 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 20.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,545,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 1.3% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,803,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,969,000 after acquiring an additional 86,771 shares in the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

