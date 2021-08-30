Bank of America Initiates Coverage on Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA)

Stock analysts at Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on TARA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Protara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Protara Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.50.

Shares of NASDAQ TARA opened at $8.13 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $91.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 0.69. Protara Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $6.30 and a 1-year high of $27.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.35.

Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($0.14). On average, research analysts anticipate that Protara Therapeutics will post -4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Martin Sebastian Olivo purchased 9,893 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.10 per share, with a total value of $99,919.30. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 9,410 shares in the company, valued at $95,041. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 11.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its position in shares of Protara Therapeutics by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 109,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Protara Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,801,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Protara Therapeutics by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 689,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,860,000 after acquiring an additional 46,742 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Protara Therapeutics by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 111,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 6,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Protara Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

Protara Therapeutics Company Profile

Protara Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage company engages in developing treatments for rare and specialty diseases with significant unmet needs. Its current development programs focus on the treatment of rare diseases in structural and connective tissues and rare hepatology, gastrointestinal, and metabolic disorders.

