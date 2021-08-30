Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Holdings Raised by Mufg Securities Canada LTD.

Mufg Securities Canada LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 344,522 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal accounts for about 1.7% of Mufg Securities Canada LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Mufg Securities Canada LTD.’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $35,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 34,923 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,580,000 after acquiring an additional 9,352 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 14.5% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 176,268 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,864,000 after buying an additional 22,309 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of Montreal in the 2nd quarter valued at $316,000. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 393.3% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 33,127 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,397,000 after purchasing an additional 26,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 331.3% in the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 289 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. 39.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Bank of Montreal from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$139.00 to C$146.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$133.00 to C$138.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$138.00 to C$147.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.27.

Shares of BMO traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $100.05. 29,984 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 780,339. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 0.99. Bank of Montreal has a 52 week low of $56.96 and a 52 week high of $106.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $101.14.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The bank reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.50. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 22.10%. The business had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $0.848 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.16%.

Bank of Montreal Profile

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

