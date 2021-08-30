Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN) Position Boosted by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN) by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 217,640 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,320 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Bank7 were worth $3,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BSVN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Bank7 by 527.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 8,081 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Bank7 during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank7 by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 224,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,948,000 after purchasing an additional 21,979 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank7 by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank7 by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 34,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.96% of the company’s stock.

BSVN stock opened at $21.03 on Monday. Bank7 Corp. has a one year low of $8.11 and a one year high of $24.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 2.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.54.

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. Bank7 had a net margin of 36.52% and a return on equity of 18.48%. The company had revenue of $14.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.20 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Bank7 Corp. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 22nd. Bank7’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.46%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank7 from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Bank7 Profile

Bank7 Corp. operates as bank holding company which engages in the ownership and management of the Bank7. It offers banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers located in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. The company was founded by William Brad Haines in 2004 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

