Barber Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Barber Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 21.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,551 shares during the period. Barber Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Excalibur Management Corp raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 62.7% during the first quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 7,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,644,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.3% in the second quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 18,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,425.8% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after buying an additional 9,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.3% in the second quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.24% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares stock traded down $0.70 during trading on Monday, reaching $169.49. The company had a trading volume of 198,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,768,413. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $157.13 and a 12-month high of $186.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $167.68.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

