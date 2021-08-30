Barber Financial Group Inc. Has $447,000 Stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Barber Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,047 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 15,065 shares during the quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 123.7% during the 2nd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,787 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 1,198.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 148.2% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 2,968 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. 48.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Ford Motor stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.13. 653,223 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,765,703. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $6.41 and a 12-month high of $16.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.16. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 24.26% and a net margin of 2.50%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

F has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America increased their target price on Ford Motor from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Ford Motor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Barclays increased their target price on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.82.

In related news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total value of $219,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 153,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,245,836.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 37,414 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total value of $554,475.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,276,559.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 112,414 shares of company stock valued at $1,745,775. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

