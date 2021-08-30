Barber Financial Group Inc. Has $7.33 Million Stake in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ)

Barber Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 425,498 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,935 shares during the quarter. Van Eck Merk Gold Trust comprises approximately 1.0% of Barber Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Barber Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust were worth $7,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $2,569,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 160,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after purchasing an additional 18,771 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 13,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 44,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 5,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC lifted its stake in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 144,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after acquiring an additional 6,386 shares during the last quarter.

Get Van Eck Merk Gold Trust alerts:

Shares of OUNZ traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $17.70. The stock had a trading volume of 3,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,519. Van Eck Merk Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $16.33 and a 12 month high of $19.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.44.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OUNZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Van Eck Merk Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Van Eck Merk Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.