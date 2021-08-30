Barber Financial Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 25,475 Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Barber Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 25,475 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $744,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 50.9% in the first quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,735 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 61.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.10 price objective (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Devon Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.25.

NYSE:DVN traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $29.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,904,229. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 169.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 3.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Devon Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $7.73 and a twelve month high of $31.99.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 4.21%. Equities research analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is presently -488.89%.

In related news, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total transaction of $44,670.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 49,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,460,143.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 9,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total value of $301,096.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 316,658 shares in the company, valued at $9,898,729.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

