Barclays Increases Tenaris (NYSE:TS) Price Target to $26.00

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Tenaris from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tenaris from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Tenaris from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Tenaris presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.00.

Shares of TS stock opened at $20.34 on Thursday. Tenaris has a 1 year low of $8.86 and a 1 year high of $24.15. The firm has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.30. Tenaris had a return on equity of 4.13% and a net margin of 9.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tenaris will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tenaris during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Tenaris by 433.9% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tenaris by 38.1% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Tenaris by 123.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Tenaris by 1,038.5% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

About Tenaris

Tenaris SA manufactures and supplies steel pipe products. The firm operates through the following business segments: Tubes and Other. The Tubes segment includes the production and sale of both seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services mainly for the oil and gas industry, particularly oil country tubular goods used in drilling operations, and for other industrial applications with production processes that consist in the transformation of steel into tubular products.

