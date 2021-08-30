Barry Callebaut AG (OTCMKTS:BYCBF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Barry Callebaut AG (OTCMKTS:BYCBF) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a growth of 54.5% from the July 29th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 34.0 days.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BYCBF shares. initiated coverage on Barry Callebaut in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on Barry Callebaut in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Barry Callebaut in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Barry Callebaut presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:BYCBF opened at $2,500.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2,448.42. Barry Callebaut has a 52-week low of $2,085.00 and a 52-week high of $2,600.00.

Barry Callebaut AG engages in the manufacture and trade of cocoa, chocolate, and confectionery products. It distributes its products under the following brands: Barry Callebaut, Callebaut, Cacao Barry, Carma, Van Leer, Van Houten, Bensdorp, Delfi, Chadler, Caprimo, Le Royal, and Ögonblink. The company was founded by Klaus Johann Jacobs in December 13, 1994 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

