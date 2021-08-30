Basf (ETR:BAS) PT Set at €112.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €112.00 ($131.76) price target on Basf (ETR:BAS) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on Basf in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays set a €77.00 ($90.59) price objective on Basf in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Baader Bank set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on Basf in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Warburg Research set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on Basf in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Basf in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €79.60 ($93.65).

ETR BAS opened at €66.50 ($78.24) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $61.08 billion and a PE ratio of 26.57. Basf has a twelve month low of €45.92 ($54.02) and a twelve month high of €72.88 ($85.74). The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €66.70.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

