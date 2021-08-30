B&D White Capital Company LLC Has $6.84 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

B&D White Capital Company LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 1,018.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,859 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,725 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up 3.0% of B&D White Capital Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. B&D White Capital Company LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $6,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 62.8% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,654,000 after buying an additional 11,482 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 300,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,306,000 after buying an additional 48,300 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded up $1.61 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $305.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 839,079. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $214.85 and a 1-year high of $304.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $294.05.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.