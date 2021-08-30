B&D White Capital Company LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

B&D White Capital Company LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,306 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 1.6% of B&D White Capital Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. B&D White Capital Company LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,493,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madrona Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 4,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $0.31 on Monday, hitting $233.04. 16,488 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,901,917. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $226.18. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $162.85 and a 1-year high of $233.00.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

