B&D White Capital Company LLC Trims Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

B&D White Capital Company LLC cut its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises 0.6% of B&D White Capital Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. B&D White Capital Company LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,835,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 6.0% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,826,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,623,000 after purchasing an additional 103,972 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 5.6% during the first quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,121,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,321,000 after purchasing an additional 59,078 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.7% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 309,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,474,000 after purchasing an additional 5,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 18.1% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 26,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 4,135 shares in the last quarter. 63.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $606,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,391,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist started coverage on AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.08 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on AbbVie in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on AbbVie from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.69.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded up $0.46 during trading on Monday, hitting $120.04. 14,659 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,628,872. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.91. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.11 and a 52-week high of $121.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $116.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.82.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.24% and a net margin of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 49.24%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

