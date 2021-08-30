Beach Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:BCHEY) Short Interest Down 50.0% in August

Beach Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:BCHEY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the July 29th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BCHEY opened at $15.55 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.48. Beach Energy has a 12-month low of $15.40 and a 12-month high of $28.36.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.129 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th.

Beach Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas. It operates through following business segments: Cooper Basin, Other Australia, and International. The Cooper Basin segment represents oil and gas sales from Australian production. The Other Australia segment includes the Group’s interest in all on-shore and off-shore production and exploration tenements within Australia.

