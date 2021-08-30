Beddow Capital Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Beddow Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 42,656 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 4.0% of Beddow Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Beddow Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $7,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 109.4% during the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. 61.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.38.

JNJ opened at $172.93 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.99. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $133.65 and a 1-year high of $179.92. The company has a market cap of $455.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.19. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The company had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

