Beddow Capital Management Inc. Invests $1.54 Million in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Beddow Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 47,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,544,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HP. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 54.7% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,143 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 257.9% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 23.1% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,815 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the first quarter valued at $207,000. 76.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

Shares of Helmerich & Payne stock traded up $2.51 on Friday, reaching $27.80. The stock had a trading volume of 3,301,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 899,565. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.87 and a 1 year high of $36.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of -9.72 and a beta of 2.28.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.57). Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 28.25% and a negative return on equity of 9.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is presently -116.28%.

In other Helmerich & Payne news, insider Todd Willard Benson sold 5,000 shares of Helmerich & Payne stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,087,117.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $24.50 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Helmerich & Payne currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.85.

Helmerich & Payne Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Further Reading: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.