Benchmark Increases Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Price Target to $190.00

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) had its target price hoisted by Benchmark from $165.00 to $190.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Benchmark’s price target points to a potential upside of 14.70% from the company’s current price.

MANH has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Securities increased their price target on Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet raised Manhattan Associates from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist increased their price target on Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.57.

MANH stock opened at $165.65 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a PE ratio of 107.57 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $151.73. Manhattan Associates has a fifty-two week low of $83.74 and a fifty-two week high of $167.73.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.18. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 46.33% and a net margin of 15.93%. The company had revenue of $166.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Manhattan Associates’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Manhattan Associates will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Manhattan Associates news, Director John J. Huntz, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.33, for a total value of $811,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 64,808 shares in the company, valued at $10,520,282.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 4.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,023,273 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $707,012,000 after purchasing an additional 231,870 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 0.7% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,792,855 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $327,825,000 after purchasing an additional 18,241 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 8.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,790,021 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $404,107,000 after purchasing an additional 228,468 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 3.8% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,401,364 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $281,872,000 after purchasing an additional 88,951 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Manhattan Associates by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,143,407 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $310,451,000 after acquiring an additional 580,286 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

