Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY)

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

MURGY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Societe Generale reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a report on Friday, July 16th. DZ Bank raised shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy.

MURGY stock opened at $29.81 on Friday. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München has a 1 year low of $23.03 and a 1 year high of $32.73. The company has a market capitalization of $41.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.02.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $20.64 billion for the quarter. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 3.47%.

About Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft AG engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; EGRO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International. The Life and Health Reinsurance segment includes global life and health reinsurance business.

