Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-two analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $127.59.

BBY has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Shares of BBY stock traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $117.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,013,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,497,845. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $113.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.51. Best Buy has a twelve month low of $95.93 and a twelve month high of $128.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $1.09. The business had revenue of $11.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.54 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 64.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Best Buy will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

In other news, insider Kathleen Scarlett sold 7,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.65, for a total value of $884,865.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,685,771.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.16, for a total transaction of $92,678.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 92,794 shares of company stock worth $10,632,809. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Best Buy by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 578 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Best Buy by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,055 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Best Buy by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 8,662 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $996,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Best Buy by 64.2% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 266 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Best Buy by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 390 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 72.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.