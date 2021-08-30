Better Environment Concepts, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BEEN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Better Environment Concepts, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BEEN) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the July 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
BEEN stock opened at $0.01 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.67. Better Environment Concepts has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $29.70.
About Better Environment Concepts
Read More: The Structure of a Futures Contract
Receive News & Ratings for Better Environment Concepts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Better Environment Concepts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.