Better Environment Concepts, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BEEN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Better Environment Concepts, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BEEN) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the July 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

BEEN stock opened at $0.01 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.67. Better Environment Concepts has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $29.70.

Get Better Environment Concepts alerts:

About Better Environment Concepts

Better Environment Concepts, Inc engages in the provision of waste recycling and water treatment services. Its products include porous ceramics bio-reactors and biological aerated filters. Its activities also include reclaiming of precious and semi-precious metals, and selling related products and technologies.

Read More: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Better Environment Concepts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Better Environment Concepts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.