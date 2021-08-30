Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Big Lots had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 10.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.75 earnings per share.

NYSE BIG opened at $51.62 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.86. Big Lots has a 12-month low of $42.05 and a 12-month high of $73.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.33%.

BIG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered shares of Big Lots from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Big Lots from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.75.

In other news, EVP Michael Allen Schlonsky sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total transaction of $122,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,040,817.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Big Lots stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) by 137.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 588,818 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 341,116 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.70% of Big Lots worth $38,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 94.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Big Lots Company Profile

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

