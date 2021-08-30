Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) PT Lowered to $45.00 at Bank of America

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 12.82% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Big Lots from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded Big Lots from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday. Loop Capital cut their price target on Big Lots from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.33.

Shares of Big Lots stock opened at $51.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Big Lots has a 1 year low of $42.05 and a 1 year high of $73.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.86.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Big Lots had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 25.92%. The company’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Big Lots will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Michael Allen Schlonsky sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total transaction of $122,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,040,817.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIG. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in Big Lots in the 1st quarter valued at about $24,888,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Big Lots by 137.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 588,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,867,000 after buying an additional 341,116 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Big Lots by 193.3% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 461,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,544,000 after buying an additional 304,410 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Big Lots in the 1st quarter valued at about $15,210,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Big Lots by 123.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 312,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,468,000 after buying an additional 172,824 shares during the last quarter. 94.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Big Lots Company Profile

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

