Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Shares Gap Down to $75.33

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $75.33, but opened at $71.78. Bilibili shares last traded at $70.95, with a volume of 69,335 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BILI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bilibili from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. CLSA lowered their target price on shares of Bilibili from $114.00 to $76.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of Bilibili from $140.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. 86 Research upgraded shares of Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $103.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Bilibili from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Bilibili has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.75.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $23.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.65 and a beta of 1.21.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($2.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($1.68). Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 23.68% and a negative net margin of 25.45%. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.35) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 71.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Bilibili Inc. will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BILI. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 2,111.9% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,247,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,808,000 after purchasing an additional 5,964,616 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 56.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,700,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,009,000 after purchasing an additional 3,128,663 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Bilibili during the first quarter worth $310,069,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 49,499.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,799,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,794,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franchise Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bilibili during the first quarter worth $190,451,000. 45.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bilibili Company Profile (NASDAQ:BILI)

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos, or professional user generated videos (PUGV), supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.

