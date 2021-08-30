Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Guggenheim raised their price target on the stock from $214.00 to $280.00. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the stock. Bill.com traded as high as $293.00 and last traded at $280.65, with a volume of 8132 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $283.98.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Bill.com from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Bill.com from $223.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Bill.com from $175.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp raised their target price on Bill.com from $175.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Bill.com from $180.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.62.

In related news, General Counsel Rajesh A. Aji sold 474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.88, for a total value of $69,621.12. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 5,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,307.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John R. Rettig sold 1,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.89, for a total value of $277,915.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,333 shares in the company, valued at $9,302,984.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 186,738 shares of company stock valued at $34,099,858. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bill.com by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 1,038.1% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market capitalization of $26.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -242.72 and a beta of 2.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $199.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 9.45% and a negative net margin of 41.43%. The firm had revenue of $78.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. Bill.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

