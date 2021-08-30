Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) EVP Sells $475,548.00 in Stock

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) EVP Annette Tumolo sold 600 shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $792.58, for a total transaction of $475,548.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of BIO stock opened at $792.41 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $708.56. The company has a market capitalization of $23.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.84. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $472.84 and a 12 month high of $806.53.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.88. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 140.48% and a return on equity of 4.65%. As a group, analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 15.3% during the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 187,894 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $107,319,000 after buying an additional 24,900 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 9.6% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,349 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,089,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Miura Global Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 40.7% in the first quarter. Miura Global Management LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,852,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 134.8% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,123 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 91.7% in the first quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group now owns 115 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BIO. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $735.00 to $930.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $806.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

