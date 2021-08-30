Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) Sets New 52-Week High at $509.00

Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $509.00 and last traded at $509.00, with a volume of 751 shares. The stock had previously closed at $493.19.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TECH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $459.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $430.00 to $522.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bio-Techne presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $449.64.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.35. The company has a market cap of $19.88 billion, a PE ratio of 142.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $466.41.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.40. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 15.19%. Analysts predict that Bio-Techne Co. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.34%.

In related news, CFO James Hippel sold 9,942 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.93, for a total value of $4,194,828.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,050,002.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 7,481 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.15, for a total transaction of $3,360,091.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 58,270 shares of company stock worth $26,484,673. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TECH. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 869.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 9,158 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 171,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,442,000 after buying an additional 9,472 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $431,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 568 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $554,000. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH)

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics &Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions, most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

