BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV) Short Interest Update

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 816,700 shares, a decline of 43.3% from the July 29th total of 1,440,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 814,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 5.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 10,071 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. 2.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BVXV stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.44. 81,594 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 738,405. BiondVax Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.10 and a 12 month high of $49.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.73. The stock has a market cap of $27.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 2.27.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of immunomodulation therapies for infectious diseases. It focuses on M-001, a novel flu vaccine candidate that was designed to provide multi-strain and multi-season protection against current and future, seasonal and pandemic influenza.

