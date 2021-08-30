Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) Trading Down 23.8% This Week

Bitcoin Incognito (CURRENCY:XBI) traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 30th. One Bitcoin Incognito coin can now be purchased for $0.0067 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Incognito has a market cap of $87,914.10 and approximately $35.00 worth of Bitcoin Incognito was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Incognito has traded 23.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Solaris (XLR) traded up 31.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000055 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Everlasting Parachain (ELP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000059 BTC.

About Bitcoin Incognito

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Incognito’s total supply is 13,031,736 coins. Bitcoin Incognito’s official Twitter account is @XBIncognito and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Incognito’s official website is bitcoinincognito.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Incognito is /r/BitcoinIncognito and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Incognito is a cryptocurency services and payments platform. It provides the users with the tools to perform transactions using a P2P mechanism in order to achieve both security and anonymity. The XBI token is an open source PoS/PoW Xevan-based cryptocurrency. It features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Incognito

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Incognito directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Incognito should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Incognito using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

