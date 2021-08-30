Bitgear Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $38,008.00 (GEAR)

Bitgear (CURRENCY:GEAR) traded 11.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 29th. Over the last seven days, Bitgear has traded down 21.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitgear coin can now be purchased for $0.0118 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges. Bitgear has a market capitalization of $831,782.32 and approximately $38,008.00 worth of Bitgear was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002348 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.04 or 0.00053387 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64.21 or 0.00131632 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.22 or 0.00152141 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003362 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,689.46 or 0.99809359 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,271.49 or 0.06706284 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $485.67 or 0.00995593 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 75.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitgear Coin Profile

Bitgear’s total supply is 91,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,496,579 coins. Bitgear’s official website is www.bitgear.io . Bitgear’s official message board is medium.com/bitgear . Bitgear’s official Twitter account is @bitgeario and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bitgear

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitgear directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitgear should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitgear using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

