Bitradio Trading 5.3% Higher This Week (BRO)

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. In the last week, Bitradio has traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar. Bitradio has a market cap of $80,551.07 and approximately $17.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitradio coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0078 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bitradio alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00013412 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003413 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00010131 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $175.55 or 0.00359863 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio Coin Profile

Bitradio (BRO) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 11th, 2017. Bitradio’s total supply is 15,320,465 coins and its circulating supply is 10,320,460 coins. Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitradio’s official website is www.bitrad.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitradio is a PoS cryptocurrency that allows users to listen to their radio station via webstream. Users get BRO tokens for their activity in the platform. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Bitradio

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitradio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitradio using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitradio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitradio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.