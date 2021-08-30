BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MCA) Short Interest Up 68.7% in August

BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MCA) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a growth of 68.7% from the July 29th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCA. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund during the first quarter worth $3,692,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund by 196.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 286,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,505,000 after purchasing an additional 189,453 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund by 553.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 192,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after purchasing an additional 163,000 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund during the first quarter worth about $501,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund by 21.6% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 161,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after buying an additional 28,633 shares during the period. 14.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund alerts:

NYSE MCA traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.95. 51,116 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,210. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.84 and its 200-day moving average is $15.27. BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund has a twelve month low of $14.22 and a twelve month high of $16.74.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.056 per share. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th.

BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.

Read More: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.