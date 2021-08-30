Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 126,100 shares, a growth of 34.6% from the July 29th total of 93,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 447,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.31. 2,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 545,090. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.20. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a 52 week low of $5.55 and a 52 week high of $10.22.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 4,986.9% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 205,510 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 201,470 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $166,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,387,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $177,000.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its primary investment objective is to seek high current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. It invests all of its assets in equity securities issued by commodity or natural resources companies, derivatives with exposure to commodity or natural resources companies or investments in securities and derivatives linked to the underlying price movement of commodities or natural resources.

