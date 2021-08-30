BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) Shares Acquired by Gould Asset Management LLC CA

Gould Asset Management LLC CA grew its stake in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) by 64.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,469 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,439 shares during the quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 30,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $202,000.

Shares of BATS:ICSH traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $50.50. 645,617 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.50. BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.98 and a fifty-two week high of $50.54.

