BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Buys 6,007,238 Shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its stake in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) by 89.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,734,588 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,007,238 shares during the quarter. Plug Power makes up 1.6% of BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned about 2.24% of Plug Power worth $435,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PLUG. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Plug Power during the first quarter valued at $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Plug Power during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Plug Power during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Plug Power during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Plug Power by 718.3% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 892 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLUG stock traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $25.57. The company had a trading volume of 400,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,861,703. The company has a market cap of $14.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.39 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 19.78 and a quick ratio of 18.94. Plug Power Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.56 and a 12 month high of $75.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.27.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The electronics maker reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.11). On average, research analysts expect that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PLUG. Zacks Investment Research cut Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist reduced their price target on Plug Power from $42.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Plug Power in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. COKER & PALMER reaffirmed a “sector underperform” rating on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.69.

In other Plug Power news, insider Sanjay K. Shrestha sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total transaction of $162,051.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

