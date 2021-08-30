BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Has $90.44 Million Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. cut its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 371,029 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,703 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned about 0.06% of Amgen worth $90,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in Amgen by 1,587.5% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AMGN shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Amgen from $296.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Atlantic Securities reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Amgen from $272.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Amgen from $238.00 to $234.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.05.

NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $2.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $225.04. The company had a trading volume of 13,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,583,932. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $210.28 and a fifty-two week high of $276.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $238.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen had a return on equity of 99.85% and a net margin of 22.55%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.41%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

