BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Purchases 17,344 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 208,093 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,344 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned 0.08% of FedEx worth $62,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FDX. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of FedEx by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,519,425 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $5,260,259,000 after acquiring an additional 406,634 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of FedEx by 1.6% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 13,936,709 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,958,583,000 after acquiring an additional 219,370 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx by 3.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,627,388 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,027,167,000 after acquiring an additional 131,866 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of FedEx by 0.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,790,442 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $792,598,000 after acquiring an additional 15,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of FedEx by 3.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,379,162 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $675,837,000 after acquiring an additional 75,239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO John Alan Smith sold 11,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.00, for a total value of $3,340,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,850,256. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 4,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.30, for a total value of $1,403,256.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,065,757.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,240 shares of company stock valued at $9,608,596. Corporate insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FDX traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $267.23. 16,729 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,289,132. The company has a market cap of $71.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.23. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $217.40 and a 52 week high of $319.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $286.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.99 by $0.02. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 6.23%. The firm had revenue of $22.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 21.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.51%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on FedEx from $336.00 to $351.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Barclays raised their target price on FedEx from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Raymond James raised their target price on FedEx from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on FedEx from $364.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on FedEx from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. FedEx has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.04.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

