BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Takes Position in Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 639,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,590,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Bally’s in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Bally’s by 194.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Bally’s in the first quarter valued at about $71,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bally’s by 120.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bally’s by 181.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Bally's alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on BALY. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Bally’s from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bally’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.60.

BALY traded down $0.52 during trading on Monday, reaching $51.23. 416 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 499,192. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 4.62. Bally’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.50 and a fifty-two week high of $75.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81 and a beta of 2.56.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.38). Bally’s had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 12.26%. The business had revenue of $267.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.22 million. The firm’s revenue was up 825.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Bally’s Co. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bally’s

Bally’s Corp. engages in the business of casino hotels and horse racetrack. Its properties include Twin River Casino Hotel, Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Biloxi, Tiverton Casino Hotel, Dover Downs, Arapahoe Park, Mardi Gras Casino, Golden Gates Casino, Golden Gulch Casino, Casino KC, Casino Vicksburg, Bally’s Atlantic City, and Eldorado Resort casino Shreveport.

See Also: Swap

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BALY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bally's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bally's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.