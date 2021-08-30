Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,567 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.17% of Booking worth $154,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the first quarter worth $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Booking during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Booking during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Booking in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,173.00, for a total value of $397,659.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,772 shares in the company, valued at $10,369,556. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $2,305.47 on Monday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,589.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2,516.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2,189.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 229.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.25.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($2.55) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.69) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Booking had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 242.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($10.81) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BKNG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on Booking from $2,710.00 to $2,740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,487.24.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

