BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) to Issue $0.17 Quarterly Dividend

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 29th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the auto parts company on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st.
BorgWarner has raised its dividend payment by 15.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. BorgWarner has a dividend payout ratio of 15.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect BorgWarner to earn $4.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.7%.
BWA opened at $43.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.73. BorgWarner has a 1-year low of $34.30 and a 1-year high of $55.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.53.
In related news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.22, for a total transaction of $248,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 127,977 shares in the company, valued at $7,066,889.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in BorgWarner stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 21.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,199,139 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 214,073 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.50% of BorgWarner worth $58,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 89.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
BWA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.36.
BorgWarner Company Profile
BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.
Recommended Story: Understanding the two types of arbitrage
Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.