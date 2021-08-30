BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) to Issue $0.17 Quarterly Dividend

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 29th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the auto parts company on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st.

BorgWarner has raised its dividend payment by 15.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. BorgWarner has a dividend payout ratio of 15.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect BorgWarner to earn $4.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.7%.

BWA opened at $43.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.73. BorgWarner has a 1-year low of $34.30 and a 1-year high of $55.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.53.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.28. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 15.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 163.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that BorgWarner will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.22, for a total transaction of $248,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 127,977 shares in the company, valued at $7,066,889.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BorgWarner stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 21.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,199,139 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 214,073 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.50% of BorgWarner worth $58,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 89.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BWA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.36.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

