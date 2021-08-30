Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:BIF) Shares Acquired by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:BIF) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,767 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,585 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Boulder Growth & Income Fund worth $1,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA acquired a new position in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $151,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its stake in Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 14,570 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 2,787 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,092 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 2,313 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 43,016 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 12,616 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 43,487 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 4,328 shares during the period. 13.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BIF opened at $14.03 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.68. Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.41 and a 1 year high of $14.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.102 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%.

Boulder Growth & Income Fund Profile

Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Boulder Investment Advisers, LLC It is co-managed by Stewart West Indies Trading Co Ltd. and Rocky Mountain Advisers, Llc. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified industries.

