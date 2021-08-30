bpost SA/NV (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) Short Interest Update

bpost SA/NV (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 45.5% from the July 29th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 16.0 days.

BPOSY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of bpost SA/NV in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of bpost SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of bpost SA/NV in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. bpost SA/NV currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

Get bpost SA/NV alerts:

OTCMKTS BPOSY opened at $9.53 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 158.78 and a beta of 1.13. bpost SA/NV has a one year low of $8.93 and a one year high of $13.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.68.

bpost SA is engaged in the provision of postal services. It operates through the following segments: Mail and Retail Solutions (MRS) and Parcels and Logistics (P&L). The MRS segment offers solutions to private and public, self-employed workers, small and medium businesses, residential customers, and other customers using mass market channels such as the post offices, the Post Points, point of sales of Ubiway, and bpost’s e-Shop to purchase mail, press, and other products.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Receive News & Ratings for bpost SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bpost SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.