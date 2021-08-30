BQE Water Inc. (CVE:BQE) Insider Purchases C$15,800.00 in Stock

BQE Water Inc. (CVE:BQE) insider Hall Tingley acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$31.60 per share, with a total value of C$15,800.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 108,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,420,636.80.

Shares of BQE opened at C$32.11 on Monday. BQE Water Inc. has a 12 month low of C$14.60 and a 12 month high of C$34.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$31.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.93, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 2.97. The stock has a market cap of C$39.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.03.

BQE Water (CVE:BQE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported C($0.42) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$0.98 million during the quarter.

BQE Water Inc, a water treatment company, provides wastewater management and treatment services to the mining and metallurgical industry in Canada, the United States, Latin America, China, and internationally. It offers water treatment solutions for mine drainage, run-off, waste rock seepage, tailings water, groundwater, and lime plant influent and/or effluent streams for treating metals, sulphate, selenium, nitrate, ammonia, and cyanide in the mining sector; smelting and refining services for treating metals and sulphate; and hydrometallurgy services for the treatment of metals, cyanide, and acids.

