Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) Shares Bought by O Shares Investment Advisers LLC

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,409 shares during the quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Brady were worth $1,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BRC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Brady by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,072,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,761,000 after buying an additional 497,399 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brady by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,644,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $408,578,000 after acquiring an additional 274,618 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Brady by 7.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,517,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,542,000 after purchasing an additional 174,677 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Brady by 167.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 136,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,276,000 after purchasing an additional 85,283 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Brady by 162.6% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 130,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,950,000 after purchasing an additional 80,510 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Frank W. Harris sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.76, for a total value of $55,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,675.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

BRC opened at $53.07 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.17. Brady Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.47 and a fifty-two week high of $61.76.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BRC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brady from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Brady from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Brady Company Profile

Brady Corp. engages in the manufacture and market of specialty materials and identification solutions that determines and protects premises, products, and people. The firm operates through the Identification Solutions (IDS) and Workplace Safety (WPS) segments. The IDS segment offers industrial and healthcare identification products.

