Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Posted by on Aug 30th, 2021

Equities analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Brandywine Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.35. Brandywine Realty Trust reported earnings of $0.35 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $1.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.37. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.43. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Brandywine Realty Trust.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.30). Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 60.77% and a return on equity of 16.78%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BDN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brandywine Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

In other Brandywine Realty Trust news, Director H Jeffrey Devuono sold 7,936 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $119,357.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 222,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,339,331.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,811,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $449,851,000 after purchasing an additional 5,475,792 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,285,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $387,794,000 after purchasing an additional 448,536 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,923,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $149,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,635 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,650,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,894,000 after purchasing an additional 820,950 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,233,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,388,000 after purchasing an additional 622,376 shares during the period. 90.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BDN opened at $14.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. Brandywine Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $8.55 and a twelve month high of $15.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.20.

Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile

Brandywine Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, leasing, and managing an urban, town centre and suburban office portfolio. Its services include asset management, development and construction, investment, marketing & leasing, property management and tenant. The firm operates through the following business segments: Philadelphia Central Business District, Pennsylvania Suburbs, Metropolitan Washington, Austin & Texas and Other.

Recommended Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Receive News & Ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.