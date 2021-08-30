Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Brandywine Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.35. Brandywine Realty Trust reported earnings of $0.35 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $1.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.37. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.43. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Brandywine Realty Trust.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.30). Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 60.77% and a return on equity of 16.78%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BDN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brandywine Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

In other Brandywine Realty Trust news, Director H Jeffrey Devuono sold 7,936 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $119,357.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 222,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,339,331.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,811,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $449,851,000 after purchasing an additional 5,475,792 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,285,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $387,794,000 after purchasing an additional 448,536 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,923,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $149,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,635 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,650,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,894,000 after purchasing an additional 820,950 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,233,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,388,000 after purchasing an additional 622,376 shares during the period. 90.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BDN opened at $14.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. Brandywine Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $8.55 and a twelve month high of $15.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.20.

Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile

Brandywine Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, leasing, and managing an urban, town centre and suburban office portfolio. Its services include asset management, development and construction, investment, marketing & leasing, property management and tenant. The firm operates through the following business segments: Philadelphia Central Business District, Pennsylvania Suburbs, Metropolitan Washington, Austin & Texas and Other.

